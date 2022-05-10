LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA - In Loving Memory of Prudence "Prudy" Millea

Prudence Sarah Millea, 94, passed away peacefully in her sleep December 15, 2021, in Laguna Niguel, California. Born on March 14, 1926, in Browns Valley, Minnesota, Prudence was the sixth of Alexander and Dorothy Lord's eight children. She often recalled growing up during the Great Depression and how, during World War II, she joined her older sisters working in a munitions factory.

Upon moving to Rapid City, South Dakota in 1959, Prudence was employed as a medical office manager, eventually managing the Urology clinic of Dr. Roger Millea, whom she would marry in 1966.

Prudence always said, "If you're going to do it, do it right!" And she did, becoming a gourmet cook, master bridge player, champion crossword puzzler, and talented decorator. She also had a passion for other cultures and their fine arts, that inspired her to venture twice around the globe.

In her later years, Prudence was an avid book reader, bird watcher, and active member of the Canyon Lake Senior Center. But her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

Prudence is survived by her husband of 56 years, Roger P. Millea, MD; and her children: Herb Helgeson and Chelsea Millea Iron Cloud; her stepchildren Michael, Fred, Paul, Mary, and Holly; 12 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; her sister Joan Ellrich; several nieces and nephews; and Truman, a long-haired chihuahua, who was a constant companion, and great comfort in her last days.

Inurnment will take place at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, at a later date.

Cards can be mailed to Dr. Roger Millea at 1202 Brookview Dr., Ardmore, Oklahoma 73401. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.