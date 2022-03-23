EMPORIA - Funeral arrangements for Rainee Anne Garza, age 49 of Emporia, KS, are pending with the Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge, SD.
Rainee made her journey to the Spirit World on March 19, 2022 at the Salina Hospital in Salina, KS.
