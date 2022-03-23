 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rainee Anne Garza

  • 0

EMPORIA - Funeral arrangements for Rainee Anne Garza, age 49 of Emporia, KS, are pending with the Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge, SD.

Rainee made her journey to the Spirit World on March 19, 2022 at the Salina Hospital in Salina, KS.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Community members march against racism

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News