AVONDALE, AZ - Ralph Edward Hickey, 78, of Avondale, AZ and formerly of Pine Ridge, South Dakota died July 1, 2022.

Visitation will be Friday, July 15 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche. Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 16 at 10:00 a.m. at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.