WHITEWOOD | Ralph Eugene Lawrence Besler, died February 9, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m., Friday, February 18, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Whitewood, SD, funeral services will follow at 11:00. A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery at 2 p.m.