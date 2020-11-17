MITCHELL | Ralph Fullington, 84, passed away on Nov. 5, 2020. Ralph was born Feb. 12, 1936, in Round Lake, WI, to Lloyd and Wilma (Behn) Fullington. He spent his childhood in Wisconsin and eventually joined the National Guard in 1954, serving for eight years. He married his wife, Kathryn, on July 12, 1958, and they ultimately moved to Rapid City, SD, in 1967.

Throughout his life, he had many passions, one of them being baseball. He grew up playing, primarily as a pitcher, but also continued to play throughout his adult life wherever he lived. In the early 2000s, he passed on his knowledge of the game as a coach through Little League and Pony League baseball.

Probably his biggest hobby, however, was hunting. He never missed an opportunity to go on a hunt. In the 1990s, he purchased property to create a hunting camp to make memories with his friends and family. Several people came to the camp throughout the decades, and he'd never miss an opportunity to reminisce on an old hunting adventure.

His other interests included cribbage (lots and lots of it), playing poker with his friends, and utilizing his sense of humor to joke around with anyone he encountered. If you were the victim of his jokes and constant ribbing, rest assured, you were in his good graces.