PHILIP | Ralph Gebes, 78, died Dec. 24, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Burial will be at 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 30, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Rush Funeral Home