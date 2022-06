WANBLEE - Ralph R. Porch, age 76, of Wanblee, died May 27, 2022.

Ralph served in the US Army 1966-1968.

Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, at the New Kadoka Gymnasium with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 3 at the New Kadoka Gymnasium in Kadoka. Interment with military honors will be at the Kadoka Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the Rush Funeral Chapel of Kadoka.