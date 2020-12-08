Ranae P. Soulek

RAPID CITY | Ranae Pat Soulek, 55, formerly of Lake Andes, died Friday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Monument Health.

Ranae Pat Soulek was born on April 14, 1965 to Tony William and Della Mae (Teeslink) Soulek in Armour, SD. She attended Andes Central in in Lake Andes. She moved to Rapid City in 1982. She worked at the Rapid City Air Force Base for numerous years and at Black Hills Workshop in Rapid City.

Ranae loved ALL animals and especially those she could cuddle or nuzzle. She loved people and especially her relatives of all ages. She loved music and dancing. She won numerous trophies for her bowling. Ranae participated in Special Olympics. She loved camping, especially sitting around the campfire enjoying her relatives and friends. Ranae loved to ride horses. She enjoyed motorcycle rides.

She is survived by her mother, Della Mae Teeslink Soulek, Scranton, ND; siblings: Debra Johnson, Geddes, Connie (Alan) Feilmeier, Yankton, Sandra (Jerome) Schaar, Scranton, ND, Bill (Donna) Soulek, Delmont, Norma (Todd) Payer, Lennox, Michael (Sandra) Soulek, Huron, Larry Soulek, Geddes, Valerie (Blaine) Iverson, Gascoyne, ND, Kurt (Diane) Soulek, Tiffin, IA, Dawn (Brian) Jaeger, Martin, and Tricia (Timothy) Krcil, Wagner; and many loving nieces and nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.