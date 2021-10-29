 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Randall Jules Singer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. | Randall Jules Singer, age 46, left this world on October 25, 2019. He is survived by his mother Mary Ann Singer, brother Marc Singer, and fiance Chris Pousland. We love you Randy, we will see you somewhere.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff defends decision to file Cuomo complaint

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News