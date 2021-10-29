JACKSONVILLE, Fla. | Randall Jules Singer, age 46, left this world on October 25, 2019. He is survived by his mother Mary Ann Singer, brother Marc Singer, and fiance Chris Pousland. We love you Randy, we will see you somewhere.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. | Randall Jules Singer, age 46, left this world on October 25, 2019. He is survived by his mother Mary Ann Singer, brother Marc Singer, and fiance Chris Pousland. We love you Randy, we will see you somewhere.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.