GREETINGS! For those that knew Randy - that surely will make you smile.

Randy passed away the morning of June 16, 2022, at Monument Health after a valiant, but fairly brief fight against sepsis and heart damage from endocarditis. Randy was a fighter, but it all became too much and we are thankful he is now at peace.

Randall Lynn Erickson was born April 23, 1948, to Richard and Evelyn Erickson in Canova, SD. Randy learned his love for Christian and Civil service while spending summers working on his grandparent's farm. He grew up in Rapid City, and put himself through college while working at Red Barn Furniture, and learning refinishing as a craft. He had a BS in Electrical Engineering from SDSMT, and was employed by Black Hills Energy for more than 20 years, before returning to his heart's passion of furniture revival. He later owned a small business providing furniture services specializing in restoring antique furniture. He was also active in his churches as Youth Leader, Trustee, Elder, and Deacon. He loved to serve!

Randy met the love of his life, Linda Haring, in Junior High Fellowship at the First Presbyterian Church, in downtown Rapid City. They were married on May 31, 1969 (53 years of marriage!!). Together they had one of the first houses in Chapel Valley built and in it they raised four children. Those years were filled with lots of hours at the Chapel Valley Pool, boating adventures, and vacations filled with many miles in a wagon or van. In the spirit of making learning fun, Randy created a "bounty" game that assigned coins to the child that first saw certain items (such as a moving train, a working windmill, or a certain license plate). He was a home-school teacher for a few of his grandchildren, as well as everyone's favorite phone a friend because of his vast knowledge on a variety of topics. He believed that K-12 learning was not necessarily to learn, but to learn how to learn. He was most assuredly a collector of things and a lover of learning!

Randy was his senior class VP and very active in organizing all of the class reunions over the years. He was Chairman of the Pennington County Republican Party in the 1990s (and even fulfilled his civil right as he voted from the hospital in the Tuesday, June 7, election). He was currently the President of the Chapel Lane Home Owner's Association, and also serving as an Elder, Welcome Class teacher, and lay reader at Westminster Presbyterian. He was also a chili competition winner and continued to treat his family to the chili every Christmas Eve!

Motorcycle riding is a passion of the family, and Randy has always been the Leader of the Pack. From day trips around the hills, to far-flung adventures, Randy was the master navigator and route planner. He and Linda (with the occasional addition of children/grandchild) have been visiting family and touring National Parks from coast-to-coast the last several years.

Randy is preceded in death by his parents, Richard (Pat) Erickson and Evelyn (Virgil) Graff; his in-laws, Leroy (Frances) Haring; his brother-in-law, Larry Chaussee; nephew, Stephen Larson, and great-nephew, Macon Lawrence Mason.

He is survived by his life-long partner, Linda Erickson; his children: Jay Erickson, Krista (James) Buchholz, Erin Erickson (Noah Deyo) and Todd Erickson; as well as his grandchildren: Brennen, Noelle, Jacob, Sydney, Annelise, Benjamin, Emerson, Ian, Brycen, Gavin, Cedar, and Althea; his sisters: Kendra (Gary) Larson and Pam Chaussee (Brad Blumenthal); in-law siblings: Chad (Judy) Haring; nephews: Nathan (Ami) Larson, Calar Chaussee, Seth (Sarah) Haring, Sam (Nicole) Haring; and nieces: Lauren (Josh) Sheets, and Megan (Marcus) Mason; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. What a legacy he has!!

The wake will be on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Fellowship Hall, providing time for sharing personal stories; and the funeral on June 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. (with lunch to follow) at Westminster Presbyterian.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Randy's home church, Westminster Presbyterian.