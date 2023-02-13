Randall "RJ" Janssen passed away unexpectedly on February, 8th 2023, in Rapid City. RJ was born on December 17th, 1958 in Huron, SD to Larry and Naomi Janssen. After graduating from De Smet High School, he joined the United States Air Force and served for over 20 years. He was stationed at Minot Air Force Base his whole career. During this time, he was blessed with three children: Josh, Jared and Jacob. After retiring from the Air Force, he made his second career at Steris Corporation as a Medical Technician. Working for them for over 20 years until his death.

RJ was loved by many and he was a lover of many. He took pride in serving his country and that continued into his work. More importantly, his passion for life spread love to anyone that knew him or just got a chance to visit with him. During his free time, you would find him on his beloved Harley, with his pride and joy - a puppy named Hunter, watching his Minnesota Twins or spending time with his boys.

RJ is survived by his three children: Josh (Ashley) Janssen, Mapleton, ND, Jared (Denise) Janssen, Minot, ND, Jacob Janssen, Minot, ND; Brother Rick (Michelle) Janssen; parents: Larry and Naomi Janssen, De Smet, SD; Grandchildren: Jennea and Teddy Janssen, and numerous cousins as well.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 16th, 2023, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at 1:00 P.M. at Black Hills National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you make a donation to the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.