RAPID CITY | Randall William Myers passed away in his home September 12, 2021. Randall was born in 1956 at Ellsworth AFB to Ray H. Myers Jr. and Delila M. (Brezina) Myers. As the oldest child in an Air Force family, Randall lived throughout the United States and the world in his youth. While the family was stationed in Louisiana, he met Aleah Allison whom he was married to from 1979-1998. After graduating from Central High School in Rapid City, he helped start and run several businesses in both Rapid City and Laramie, Wyoming. Working with his hands, whether with cars or with wood or playing guitar or pool, Randall was always busy. Later in life, his love for music occupied much of his time, along with being the ultimate house/pet sitter for friends and family.