SIOUX FALLS, SD - Randi Elizabeth Gerlach, age 20, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 11, 2022 at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church (1800 S Katie Ave, Suite 1, Sioux Falls, SD).

A wake will be held from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Miller Funeral Home – Southside Chapel (7400 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD). To respect the family's privacy and mourning, it is asked that attendees do not arrive until the visitation is open to the public at 5:00 pm.