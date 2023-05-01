FARMINGDALE - Randy J. Asbjeld, age 67, longtime Farmingdale, SD. resident passed away April 27, 2023 at his sisters home in Kimball, Nebraska with family by his side.

Randy was born August 15, 1955 at Hot Springs, SD. to Melvin and Erma Asbjeld, the family moved to Farmingdale in 1956, where Randy grew up and attended the country school there and was a lifelong resident .

Randy was a mailman, worked for Cow Country with his brother Rocky, and worked for the City of Rapid City driving garbage trucks and rolloffs retiring after 20+years in June 2017.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Erma Asbjeld, maternal and paternal grandparents, nephews, Robert, Rocky, infant sister, Denise, his best friend and partner in crime his brother Rocky. brother-in-law Gerald(Festus) Schildhauer, numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins.

Randy is survived by his brothers Holcey(Jr.) Wilkins(Mary Lou), Tucson, Arizona , Arnold (DeeDee)Asbjeld, Sturgis, SD, and sister Mary Schildhauer, Kimball, Nebraska, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Although we are saddened by your passing, we are comforted knowing you are no longer in pain and are reunited with family, especially with your brother Rocky, go run your routes little brother, luv ya bunches.