RAPID CITY - Randy Keffeler, 60, of Rapid City, died Friday, March 4, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, March 11, 2022, 5:00-7:00 pm, at Lifeway Church, Rapid City, South Dakota. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 12, 2022, 2:00 pm, Central Meade County Community Center, Union Center, SD. Burial will follow at 5:00 pm at the Red Owl Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.kinkadefunerals.com.