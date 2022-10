RAPID CITY - Randy L. Saunders, 61, died October 23, 2022 at Monument Health, Rapid City following a brief, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Marvel Mountain Church with Pastor Rob Crumb officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Rapid City.