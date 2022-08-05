BLACK HAWK - Randy Oberle, 65, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at the Monument Health Rapid City Regional Hospital after battling ALS.

Randy was born on March 7, 1957 to Roy and Helen (Weinreis) Oberle in Aberdeen, SD. He went to school and graduated in 1975 from Northwestern High School in Mellette, SD. As a lifelong outdoorsman, he enjoyed trapping, fishing, and hunting. He moved to Rapid City in 1976 and began working for North Central Supply/West Central Manufacturing until he retired in September of 2015.

He married Angela Mae Kaiser on June 9, 1984 and they had one son, Jacob Roy Oberle on February 16, 1989. He had several hobbies including working the pit crew for his cousin Morris Oberle's #71 late model race team for more than 20 years, shooting trap, exploring the back roads of the Black Hills, and creating a beautiful yard for his family to enjoy. After his retirement, Randy and Angie were able to travel and especially loved their many trips to Barbados, and Puerto Rico, among others. Randy was diagnosed with ALS in 2019, and even as his body became limited, he was constantly planning for his next adventure. On the weekend of July 4th, he attended the stock car races in Rapid City, Gillette and Sheridan, WY to once again watch Morris Oberle race. Even to the end, he insisted on being outside on his deck to watch the birds, turkeys and deer and was planning his next travel adventure with his wife.

Randy is survived by and will be missed by his loving and devoted wife, Angela Mae Kaiser Oberle; his son, Jacob Oberle of Rapid City; along with his mother, Helen Oberle of Mellette, SD; his brother, Craig Oberle of Mellette, SD; his sisters: Connie Osborne of Cheyenne, WY and Melissa Oberle of Mellette, SD.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Oberle; paternal grandparents: Frank and Wanda Oberle; and maternal grandparents: Walter and Madeline Weinreis.

In lieu of flowers, Randy requested memorials be made to ALS Association at als.org/donate. ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. There is no cure of ALS yet.

His Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the Northwestern United Methodist Church in Mellette, SD.

Burial of cremains will take place at the Mellette Cemetery in Mellette.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.