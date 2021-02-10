Randy S. Beckman

HULETT, Wyo. | Randy Scott Beckman passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Feb. 6 at the VA Hospital in Sturgis, SD. Cancer is wicked.

Randy was born June 25, 1950 in Sioux Falls, SD, where he spent his childhood years. In 1969, he married his lifetime partner, Pam Sheetz, and had two children, Thad and Jamie. The military draft called him to duty from 1970-72. After discharge, they remained in Sioux Falls for a few years before moving to the Black Hills.

Randy leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Pam, and daughter Jamie (Kevin) Mutter. Thad died in 2018. He has five grandchildren: Randi Rae Beckman (Casper), Zach and Isaac Beckman (Gillette), and Riley and Ethan Mutter (Piedmont). Randy also leaves behind his two younger brothers, Greg (Lois) and Brian (Carol), both still in Sioux Falls, sisters-in-law, Wendy (Dan) Davenport, Arlington, WA, Jil (Brad) Vaughn, Hills, MN and Bobbi (Tom) Wilts, El Paso, TX. He also has many nieces and nephews that will miss his political banter and laughter.

Services will be held at the Kinkade Funeral Home in Sturgis on Monday, Feb. 15, with viewing beginning at 12:30 p.m. and services at 2 p.m. Cremation and burial with military honors will be later at the National Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.