BELLE FOURCHE - Ray Edward Kidd, age 81 of Belle Fourche, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Rolling Hills Healthcare Center in Belle Fourche following a recent illness.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the church immediately followed by the vigil and rosary service at 7:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Ray's funeral mass can be viewed live or afterwards from his obituary page located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com