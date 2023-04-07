Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the church immediately followed by the vigil and rosary service at 7:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery.