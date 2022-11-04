WESLEY CHAPEL, FL - Ray Glover, Sr., recently retired to Wesley Chapel, FL to be with his children and grandchildren, but Ray's "happy place" was always the Black Hills of South Dakota.

He spent most of his adult life in Rapid City and continued to return to the area to do the things that he loved most, including fishing and hunting with his faithful bird dog Riley.

Ray's love of the Black Hills began when he attended school at Black Hills State College in Spearfish. After graduating, Ray became a dedicated teacher and spent most of his career at Dakota Middle School teaching Technology and loving every minute of it. He was forever the teacher, always looking through the lens of how to teach and encourage a love of learning, regardless of the situation. He spent many years as a football, basketball, baseball, and volleyball coach and was most active as a soccer coach for his son's teams as he was growing up.

Ray had a direct, positive impact on his own children as well as the others that he taught and coached throughout his life.

He is survived by his wife; two children; two grandchildren; five siblings and their children; as well as Riley, his Deutsch-Drahthaar. He was a wonderful husband, father, and Papa G, and will be missed beyond the power of words to convey.