RAPID CITY – Raymond Arthur "Ray" Keller, 66, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023. Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow Wednesday, July 19 at 10:00 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Please visit the online memorial for Ray at www.OsheimSchmidt.com.