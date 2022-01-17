Raymond B. Lum (57) passed away on January 10, 2022, after a short illness. Born to Ronald and Patricia Lum in Honolulu, HI on October 22, 1964, he graduated from Pearl City High School in 1983. After High School he joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Ellsworth A.F.B. in South Dakota, where he worked as a Security Specialist guarding nuclear missiles.

In 1986 he met Cathy Raymond, and they were later married on February 14, 1992. In 1996 Ray and Cathy moved to Las Vegas where Ray worked as a truck driver, a profession he was very proud of. Over the years Ray worked for Republic Services in the Roll-Off division, Rinker Materials, TCI Leasing, and Silver Star Ready Mix. He was a leader of men, but never wanted the title. Ray was a big lover of Chevy cars and Military History. He could talk story with the best of them and was great at making people laugh.

Ray is survived by his wife Cathy Lum of Las Vegas, NV, his parents Ronald and Patricia Lum, brother Ronald Lum Jr., all of Henderson, NV, sister Kathy Lum of Ewa Beach, HI. Mother-in-law Jean Miller of Las Vegas, NV, brother-in-law Andy (Dawn) Raymond of Pahrump, NV, sister-in-law Stacy (Thomas) Regenhard of Las Vegas, NV. Nephews; Nathan, Mathew, Nicholas, Paxton, and niece Ellie, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Ray will be missed by his friends Tony, Vinny, Mike, and many others. He was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents.

No services are scheduled at this time.