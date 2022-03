HOT SPRINGS - Raymond John Stoeckl, 75, of Hot Springs, SD passed away at his home on March 14, 2022.

Memorial services will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Hot Springs.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home. Written condolences can be made at www.chamberlainmccolleys.com.