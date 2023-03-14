RAPID CITY - Raymond Kieffer went to his heavenly home March 10, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born October 12, 1936 in Rockerville, SD to Fernan and Mary Kieffer. He lived his childhood on the family ranch and attended the Pine Grove School his first eight years of schooling. In 1955 he graduated from Central High School in Rapid City. Soon after graduation, he joined the US Army and served from 1955 to 1957.

In 1959 he met his wife of 63 years, Rose Grimm. They were married June 7, 1959. From this union, four children were born; Clifford (Ranae), Alan (Lynette), Brenda (Delton) Aadland, Lynn (Cody) Baker.

Ray was cattle rancher most of his life, but also had other professions during his 86 years on earth. From 1969 to 1979 he owned and operated Ray's Garbage Service in Rapid City's surrounding area. He once owned a shoe repair business in Rapid City and a locksmith shop in Gillette, Wyoming. In 1988 he purchased a ranch near Union center, SD and he and his wife ran the ranch for 16 years before returning to the Rockerville area to retire.

Ray was a great deer hunter and loved to hunt with his friends and family members and had many deer stories to tell. He also loved to fish and camp.

Ray had a very friendly personality and loved life to the fullest. He loved music and played several musical instruments. He loved to dance, and he and his wife spent many Saturday nights at the Canyon Lake Senior Center dancing the night away.

He will be greatly missed by all his family which includes eight grandchildren; Casey Kieffer (Alexi), Kyndra Kieffer (Chris), Logan Kieffer, Tucker Kieffer, Alex Aadland, Cassie Aadland, Trevor Baker and Nicholas (Joley) Baker. Four great-grandchildren; Evalynn and Jude Beatty and Harper and Brecken Kieffer.

Ray is survived by his wife Rose and sisters; Irene Barker and Bonnie (Gene) Evans from Rapid City and a brother, Kepner Kieffer of Placentia, CA, numerous nieces and nephews and a special friend Chris Dressen.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Elveria Gillies, brothers; Paul Kieffer and Donald Kieffer, sister-in-law Barbara Kieffer and several nephews.

In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to Alzheimer's Association and to the Rockerville Community Hall.

A visitation will be held at Kirk Funeral Home on Thursday, March 16 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Raymond's funeral is set for Friday, March 17, 1:00 p.m. at Open Bible Church, burial at Rockerville Cemetery with a reception to follow at the Rockerville Community Hall.