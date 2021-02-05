FAIR OAKS RANCH, Texas | Raymond L. Brodersen, 90, died Jan. 27, 2021, at home in Fair Oaks Ranch.
Raymond Brodersen, son of Jens and Blanche (Bredburg) Brodersen, was born on Jan. 22, 1931 in Britton, SD. He graduated from Kidder High School in Kidder, SD, and North Dakota State Industrial College at Ellendale, ND, with post-graduate studies at South Dakota State University and Northern State University in SD.
While serving on the USS Yellowstone in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, he met his wife, Ardyce Easterby. On June 11, 1954 they started their 66-year marriage in Norfolk, VA.
He was an educator and counselor, employed at Hill City High School in Hill City, SD, as a guidance counselor and social studies teacher. Prior to returning to SD he was employed as an office manager for Postal Financial Officers in Sioux City, IA, Louisville, KY, and Kansas City, KS.
He was a member of SD School Counselor's Association, Hill City Education Association, American Legion of Hill City, and VFW Post 6873 in Abilene. He attended services at Elmwood West United Methodist Church in Abilene.
While living in South Dakota he enjoyed upland game hunting and lake, stream and fly fishing for trout. In his retirement years in Abilene, he reveled in his time with friends, family, and grandchildren. He enjoyed listening to music, using computers, playing cards and reading. He maintained his interest in social studies, and continuously expanded his knowledge of history, world religions and political sciences. He spent his twilight years in Fair Oaks Ranch enjoying time with his wife and family, and watching the local wildlife and feeding his beloved birds from his deck.
He is survived by his wife, Ardyce of Fair Oaks Ranch; one daughter, Linda (Michael) Shipman of Fair Oaks Ranch; one son, Blake (Davidica) Brodersen of Carrollton, TX; five grandchildren, Whitney Tyrrell, David Shipman, and Pierce, Luke and Simone Brodersen; and three great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Jacob and Andrew Shipman. His parents, his son, Ricky Ray, and his brother and sister preceded him in death.
Private family memorial service and inurnment will be held on March 6, at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home & Garden of Memories with livestreaming available.
