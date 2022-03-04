SIOUX CITY, IA - Raymond (Ray) LaFleur, 94, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2022 and is on his way to be rejoined with his bride of almost 58 years in heaven. He waited 94 years because as he liked to tell people, "the devil doesn't want me and the good Lord's not ready for me yet."

A lifelong resident of Jefferson, South Dakota, Ray was born on August 19, 1927 to Joseph and Marian (Bernard) LaFleur. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1945 and enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served in the final days of World War II before being honorably discharged.

He married his lifetime sweetheart, Patricia Conley on October 26, 1948. Together they raised nine children (8 sons and 1 daughter), which Ray attributed to living so close to the railroad tracks. Always quick with a quip, Ray made a big impact in his small town, providing service as a charter member and treasurer of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, charter member and secretary of St. Peters Knights of Columbus, member of St. Peters Parochial School Board, board member of the Jefferson Public School Board and as sexton for St. Peters Cemetery for over 40 years. He also provided over 40 years of service on the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department and was proud of his lifetime membership in the American Legion Post #134 where he recently received an award for over 70 years of service.

He retired in 2004 and turned his favorite activity of regularly beating his children and grandchildren in cribbage into a full-time hobby. Ray never met a cribbage board he couldn't conquer and all that loved him knows he's now in heaven playing cribbage with some of his favorite people.

Left to treasure his memories are his children: daughter, Brenda (Chuck) Koerner of Mound, MN; son, Mark (Carol Ebel) LaFleur of Jefferson, SD; son, Vincent LaFleur of N. Sioux City, SD; son, Barry (Terese) LaFleur of Rapid City, SD; son, Ted (Dee Dee) LaFleur of Sioux City, IA; son, Dean LaFleur of Shakopee, MN; daughter-in-law, Sherry (LaFleur) Maguire of Dakota Dunes, SD; daughter-in-law, Debra (LaFleur) Hellman of Burt, IA; sister, JoAnn (Doug) Faber of Phoenix, AZ; sister-in-law, Ruth (David) LaFleur; 23 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great- grandchildren.

Welcoming him to heaven is his wife, Patricia; son, Rocky LaFleur; son, Dennis (Debra) LaFleur; son, Steve "Beano" (Sherry) LaFleur; his parents; brother, David (Ruth) LaFleur; daughter-in-law, Kathryn (Mark) LaFleur and great-grandchild, Eleanor LaFleur-Garlitz.