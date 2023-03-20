ST. CLOUD - Raymond Warren Dennis, 67, passed away on March 9th at his home in St. Cloud, MN, after a long illness. Ray was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and grandfather. Born in 1955, in Austin, TX, to Carroll and Brenda Dennis he moved frequently with his US Air Force family throughout the US and Europe, which sparked his love of travel. In his youth he enjoyed scouting, baseball, basketball, and bowling. Ray's fine analytical mind led him to excel in math and science. After graduating from the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology with a Civil Engineering degree, Ray joined the Navy's Nuclear power program and later began his career at the Xcel Energy Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant in MN. He worked there for almost 30 years as a Sr. Reactor Operator, Sr. Engineer, and Sr. Project Manager. After his retirement from Xcel, he continued his career at Westinghouse in Pittsburgh, PA, for 9 years, where he traveled to nuclear sites in Spain, China, and Brazil. Ray loved his work and often said that he didn't work a day in his life because he was fortunate enough to have a hobby that he loved and was paid to do it. Ray was an active member of Atonement Lutheran Church, where he served on the Church Council and helped wherever he was needed. He was known in his bible study groups for providing clarification to passages by referencing the Children's Bible.