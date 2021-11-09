SPEARFISH | Rebekah Grace Jastorff entered our lives on June 2, 1992, joining her parents Mike and Jacque as well as siblings Benjamin, Nicolas, Lucas, and Anna. She passed from the loving arms of her family into the welcoming arms of her Lord on November 5, 2021. Bekah taught us much about life and contentment with simple things, family, friends, and food --specifically ice cream.

Bekah Boo was totally dependent on others for everything, and yet taught us how to have joy in our lives. She did not use words but spoke volumes through her beautiful blue eyes, gentle coos, big smiles, loud squeals, and the occasional tears. Time spent with her made our troubles seem small. Bekah brought a predictable, steady, secure center to our busy chaotic family life —one that we did not always appreciate. She had a failproof internal clock and when it was time for her to eat, we could feel her piercing eyes focus on us. Finally, one of us would stop what we were doing, hold her on our lap, and feed her.

Beks was touched by music and had strong opinions about what she enjoyed. She sang along loudly with her favorites: patriotic music including The Star-Spangled Banner, traditional hymns, and Happy Birthday (always assuming we were singing to her). Melancholy, minor songs elicited tears and wailing. Bekah frequently surprised us by responding to a song or favorite ad on the radio or TV.

She loved generously and was a living example of unconditional love. As we adjust to life without our Bekah Grace, we will let her smile, laughter, and love carry us through.

Those who were blessed by Bekah's life include her parents, grandparents, Myron Weber and Oretta Jastorff, siblings, Ben (Aeriell) Jastorff, Nicolas Jastorff, Luke (Hillary) Jastorff, Anna (Ryan) Delzer, nieces and nephews, Christian, Kaden, Emma, Bentley, Carter, Brayden, Bella, and Owen, aunts, uncles, cousins, caregivers, teachers, classmates, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her Nana Virginia and Grandpa Marv.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 2 pm Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Mt. View Baptist Church. Bekah's outfits were often characterized by bright, colorful, patterned socks. Feel free to wear your own crazy socks in honor of her — the louder the better.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Bella Pregnancy Resource Center and the Living Stone Prison Church have been established.

