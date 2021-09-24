Regina Lucille Lewis

RAPID CITY | Regina Lewis, 96, passed away August 13, 2021, in Rapid City, after a long and full life. She was loved by family and friends alike and will be missed by all.

She was born February 16, 1925, to Martin and Christina (Rye) Smith in Sanish, ND, where her parents worked river boats. Her father passed away in 1928 and she lived with her aunt and uncle, Anna and Leonard Hagen in Mobridge, and then Brookings, where she graduated from high school.

She married George Steelman, a SDSM&T graduate, on April 30, 1944, and started a family in Rapid City. George died in 1966 and she married local businessman, Howard Lewis, in 1971, and continued living on Meadowbrook Golf Course until the 1972 flood.

Regina, aka Regie, worked at SDSM&T for 27 years and was actively involved in community activities and Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She spent many hours at the Canyon Lake Senior Center, where she enjoyed meeting fellow seniors, organizing events, and playing cards.