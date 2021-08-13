Rene' L. (Furois) Opp

RAPID CITY | Rene' Louise (Furois) Opp, 63, passed away on February 14, 2021, in Antioch, California. Rene' was born to Renold Eldon "Dint" Furois and Betty Louise (Thompson) Furois on December 17, 1957, in Rapid City, South Dakota. She was baptized and confirmed at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Rapid City and graduated from Rapid City Stevens High School in 1976.

Rene' was an energetic, bright young girl who approached life with passion and determination. She spent countless hours roller skating with friends, was a voracious reader, and loved animals of all kinds. She was especially fond of horses and would spend hours grooming and riding her faithful pinto, Lady.

Rene' was a good student and played alto saxophone in jazz, concert, and marching bands throughout school. Around the time she was in high school she developed a talent for needlepointing. She would often gift her beautiful works to family and friends.

Rene' married in 1979 and gave birth to a son, Lee. She then moved with her family to California where she became an insurance claims adjuster. She enjoyed watching her San Francisco 49ers on the weekends and began practicing karate. Rene' was known in her circle of friends as being extremely generous and frequently surprised people with gifts on special occasions.