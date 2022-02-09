CUSTER | Reneeann C. Kewley, 74, passed away February 6, 2022 in Rapid City, SD.

One night wake service starting at 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 14, 2022, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer, SD.

Traditional evening meal will be held 5:00 p.m.,Monday, February 14, 2022, at the Pine Room in the Custer Library in Custer, SD.

Traditional Lakota Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer, SD.

