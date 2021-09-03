Rev. Dr. Henry Bradshaw

RAPID CITY | Rev. Dr. Henry Harold Bradshaw, 91, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at the Westhills Village Hospice Care.

Henry was born Feb. 2, 1930 to Harold and Beatrice (Maunder) Bradshaw in Ithaca, New York. Henry grew up in Deep River, Connecticut and Red Oak, Iowa.

He eventually settled in Topeka, Kansas where he met his future bride, Evelyn Millison. They both graduated from the University of Kansas. Henry then went to Hartford Theological Seminary in Hartford, Connecticut. In 1982, he earned his Doctor of Ministry Degree at McCormick Seminary.

Henry is survived by his wife, Evelyn; three children, M. Laurel Bradshaw of Cologne, MN, Dawn E. Bradshaw of Bloomington, MN, and Rebecca L. (Cash) Colbert of Geneva, IL; two sisters, Joyce Questel of Indianapolis, IN and Faith (Jack) Greenwood of Lawrence, KS; three grandchildren, Connor Colbert and Claire Colbert of Seattle, WA, and Calen Colbert of Geneva, IL; and a special family friend, Kathy Gray of Bloomington, MN.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, at First Congregational Church. (Masks are strongly encouraged.)

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested by the family to First Congregational Church (UCC) or the Westhills Village Foundation.