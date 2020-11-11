Rev. Dr. Vernon G. Goff

Dec. 15, 1928 – Oct. 26, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. | Vernon grew up on a ranch in the Northwest Panhandle of Nebraska, near Chadron. That's where he was taught the pioneer work ethic of the plains settlers.

He progressed quickly through school and started college at the age of seventeen. One year at Chadron State College, where he played football with the boys returning home from WWII. Then, off to Taylor University in Upland, Indiana where he met the love of his life, Alice Miller. Her brother, Vernon's friend, David Miller, set them up on a blind date. Soon she became Alice Goff. They were married Sept. 17, 1949. They started married life living in a trailer house and serving three small churches in Iowa. Vernon would preach and Alice played the piano. They attracted a loyal and loving following.

The highlight of their career was founding St. Luke United Methodist Church in 1964. They remained at St. Luke until they retired in 1999. Retiring didn't slow this dynamic couple down; Vernon wrote a book, “Making God Talk Make Sense, A Common Sense Approach to Religion” and built an airplane which he flew all around the country with his beautiful Bride, Alice.