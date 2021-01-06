Rev. Dwight Snesrud

LINCOLN, Neb. | Rev. Dwight Dale Snesrud, 90, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 28, 2020. Dwight was born on Dec. 9, 1930, to Alner and Lucille Snesrud. He was known for his faith, love of family, and storytelling.

Dwight is survived by his children, Dorothy Snesrud, William (Linda) Snesrud, Deborah (Keith) Mueske, and James (Melody) Snesrud; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Mary Hawkes.

The family will have a private service now followed by a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Memorials can be directed to Placerville Camp UCC Rapid City, SD; HoriSun Hospice Community Foundation in Lincoln, NE; and the churches he faithfully served.

