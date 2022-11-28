RAPID CITY - Rev. LeRoy Flagstad, 91, died Friday, November 25, 2022 at Westhills Village Heathcare Center. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Thursday, December 1 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 2 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial at Mt View Cemetery. More information will be available at www.osheimschmidt.com. Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.