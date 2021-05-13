Rev. Michael J. Callahan

Mike worked for Callahan Plumbing & Heating in Rapid City until he moved to Princeton, Illinois to start his own plumbing and heating business. He met his wife, Debra McQuade, in Princeton. While in Princeton, God graciously drew Mike into a church to pray. As he was praying, he strongly felt the Holy Spirit flow through his body and at that moment Mike renewed his trust in Jesus. Jesus gave Mike hope and new passion for life. Mike poured himself into God's Word and was transformed into a new person full of God's Spirit of love and peace. From then on, Mike's two favorite things to discuss were Jesus and Grace.

Mike moved to Williston in 2007. While working full-time for MDU, Mike started at American Lutheran Theology Seminary to fulfill his dream of serving the Lord through Ministry. In August 2020, Mike graduated with a Master's Degree of Divinity. Mike was called by the Lord to service in Parshall, ND at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church and Lucky Mound Lutheran Church. He was ordained at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in October, 2020. The biggest gift you could give Pastor Mike is a deeper commitment to Jesus and serving one another in God's love and by God's grace.