Rev. Michael J. Callahan

PARSHALL, N.D. | Rev. Michael Joseph Callahan, 60, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church parsonage in Parshall, ND.
Mike's funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Rev. David Huskamp will be officiating. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com. The Funeral Service will be broadcasted so you can view Michael's service directly on his obituary page on the website.
Mike was born on January 19, 1961 to Chuck and Millie (Carlson) Callahan in Rapid City, SD. He was raised in Rapid City and graduated from Stevens High School in 1979. He attended the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City.
Mike was very talented in many sports including swim team, football, wrestling, golf and baseball. He excelled in baseball and went on to play with the Rapid City American Legion Post 22 Baseball Team.
As a young adult, Mike developed an interest in body building. With his determination he eventually became Mr. Midwest Body Building Championship in 1982. He continued his conditioning with weights his entire life. Mike was a member of Rapid City's Boy Scout Troup No. 7 where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in 1979.
Mike worked for Callahan Plumbing & Heating in Rapid City until he moved to Princeton, Illinois to start his own plumbing and heating business. He met his wife, Debra McQuade, in Princeton. While in Princeton, God graciously drew Mike into a church to pray. As he was praying, he strongly felt the Holy Spirit flow through his body and at that moment Mike renewed his trust in Jesus. Jesus gave Mike hope and new passion for life. Mike poured himself into God's Word and was transformed into a new person full of God's Spirit of love and peace. From then on, Mike's two favorite things to discuss were Jesus and Grace.
Mike moved to Williston in 2007. While working full-time for MDU, Mike started at American Lutheran Theology Seminary to fulfill his dream of serving the Lord through Ministry. In August 2020, Mike graduated with a Master's Degree of Divinity. Mike was called by the Lord to service in Parshall, ND at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church and Lucky Mound Lutheran Church. He was ordained at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in October, 2020. The biggest gift you could give Pastor Mike is a deeper commitment to Jesus and serving one another in God's love and by God's grace.
Mike is survived by his brothers, Timothy (Deb) Callahan and Chuck (Camille) Callahan; his two sisters, Nancy (Jeff) Vickers and Cathy (Mark) Kruse; his nephews, Brian & Brad Callahan, Tim Callahan, Brady & Jay Vickers and Carson Kruse; his nieces, Katie Mack, Kasey Richards, Carly Kruse, Courtney and Cassie Callahan; plus several great nieces and nephew. Mike leaves behind his best friends, Steve Rehak and Gerald Reighard of Williston; and four lifetime friends, Rocky Sheldon, Steve Wolff, Leo Volin, and Joel Gross, all of Rapid City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chuck and Millie Callahan; and wife, Debra (McQuade) Callahan.