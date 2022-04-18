 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rev. Wayland B. Holbrook

BELLE FOURCHE - Rev. Wayland B. Holbrook, age 86, of Belle Fourche, died Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the Rolling Hills Healthcare Center in Belle Fourche.

The funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche, with Pastor Andy Anderson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery.

Wayland's funeral will be broadcasted live from his obituary page, located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.

