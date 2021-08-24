RAPID CITY | Rhea (McDonald) Dump passed away on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.

She was born Oct. 14, 1931, in Talmage, Utah to Lyndon and Bernice (Buhler) McDonald. She attended grade school in Talmage and high school in Altamont, UT, graduating with the Class of 1949.

After graduation she moved to Salt Lake City and worked for the Salt Lake City Credit Bureau. On June 6, 1953, she married her high school sweetheart Ray Dump in Salt Lake City. In 1955, they moved to Rapid City where Ray worked as an ironworker until starting a business as D&W Steel Erectors, Inc. Rhea worked with her husband in that and later also D&W Crane & Rigging until they retired in 1986.

She was involved with working in the RC Bowling Association as well as enjoying the sport and the comradery of the bowlers. She served as RCBA secretary for three years and had the privilege of being RC Tournament Director for the SD State Bowling Tournament held in Rapid City in 1981. She was inducted into the RC Women's Bowlers Hall of Fame in 1997. Many lasting friends were made in the bowling circles.

After retirement she and Ray traveled and lived in Mesa, AZ in the winter months, returning to her Dump family in South Dakota for the summer. She enjoyed golf in her retirement years and belonged to the Elks Ladies Golf Association.