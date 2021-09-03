Rhonda J. Snow

RAPID CITY | Rhonda Jean Snow, formerly known as Rhonda Buck and Rhonda Osborne, 65, passed away unexpectedly in Rapid City on Aug. 26, 2021, surrounded by her sisters and some of her close personal friends following complications from surgery.

Rhonda was born on Dec. 21, 1955, in Middletown, Connecticut. She grew up in Deadwood and received her teaching degree from Black Hills State University in 1981. She was a devoted teacher and gifted reading specialist who taught in the Rapid City School District for 40 years. Rhonda retired from teaching on June 30, 2021, after serving in several capacities, including as an elementary resource teacher, a second- and third-grade classroom teacher, a literacy teacher for the South Dakota Reads program, and most recently as an English and writing teacher at East Middle School.

Rhonda is survived by her sisters, Karen (Randolph) Haynes, Gail Buck, and Rena Case of Spearfish; her brother, Randall (Sherry) Buck of Indianapolis, Indiana; several nieces and nephews; her large family of friends; and her beloved dog Emma. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Jean Buck; her niece Olivia Buck; and her dogs, Rossi and Scheherazade.