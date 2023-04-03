RAPID CITY - Rhonda Sue (Hayward) Daly was born in Newcastle, WY, April 23, 1948. She grew up in Newcastle and then moved to Rapid City, SD. where she married Randy Shaw in June 1969. They settled in Midland, MI and had two children, Aaron Shaw and Melisa (Shaw) Kaiser. In 1978 they moved to Spearfish, SD for a few years and then, following her divorce, Rhonda moved with her two children to Rapid City.

Rhonda spent her time as a secretary to law offices and the State of SD and remarried to Allen Daly in June 1993. She later pursued a degree in Massage Technology and practiced for a few years before Allen passed away in 2006. Rhonda enjoyed drives in the Hills and visiting the ocean.

Rhonda is survived by her children, Aaron Shaw (Scottsdale, AZ) and his son and Melisa (Shaw) Kaiser (Riverside, CA) and her family, and by her brother Robert Hayward (Gillette, WY) and his family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Maxine Hayward (Newcastle, WY) and her brother, Dennis Hayward (Gillette, WY).

"But God, being rich in mercy, because of the great love with which he loved us, even when we were dead in our trespasses, made us alive together with Christ - by grace you have been saved - and raised us up with him and seated us with him in the heavenly places in Christ Jesus," Eph. 2:4-6