KADOKA - Rich Hildebrand, age 72, of Kadoka, South Dakota, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Monument Health in Rapid City.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022 at the City Auditorium in Kadoka.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the City Auditorium.

Interment with military honors will be held 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.