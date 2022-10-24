RAPID CITY - Richard A. Bray, 95, of Rapid City, SD, passed away on October 22 in Rapid City, SD.

Richard "Dick" was born in Scotland, SD to Harry E. and Clara Skinrood Bray on May 9, 1927. Shortly after Dick's birth, the family moved to their hometown of Kimball, SD where they resided until Dick was 13 at which time the family moved to Rapid City when Harry accepted a job with the state of South Dakota. After graduating from Rapid City High School in 1945, Dick joined the United States Army and served in Germany as a veterinary technician in the cavalry from July 1945 to December 1946 and was awarded the Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal.

In 1948 he married his high school sweetheart, Gladys Staigle and they moved to Fort Collins, CO where Dick attended school at Colorado State University. After two years, the couple returned to Rapid City where they raised their family and served their community. After 32 years with Rushmore Mutual Life Insurance Company during which time he established the computer department, Dick retired as president.

Dick enjoyed woodworking, computer programming, hunting, and fishing. Through his love of archery, he helped to establish the Rapid City Archery Club. He went on to become both a SD State Champion Archer and a Rocky Mountain National Champion Archer.

Dick's many years of volunteer work at the Black Hill Stock Show, the Central States Fair, the Western Junior Livestock Show and myriad horse shows and sales earned him the stock show's 2003 Hall of Fame Silver Spur award.

Dick is survived by his wife Gladys; his children: David, Mark (Katie), Karen, and Kevin (Betty); 20 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; and, special friend, Lyndell Petersen. He was preceded in death by parents, Harry and Clara; sister, Dorothy; beloved son, Darrell; and son-in-law Roger.

Visitation will be held at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 27. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 28 at the First United Methodist Church in Rapid City with Pastor Sharla McCaskell of the Knollwood Heights United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. A memorial will be established to the Rapid City Western Junior Livestock Show.