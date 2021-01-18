 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richard A. Edwards

Richard A. Edwards

{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Richard Andrew Edwards, 58, died Jan. 15, 2021.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, at First Presbyterian Church.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News