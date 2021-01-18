Richard A. Edwards

STURGIS | Richard Andrew Edwards, 58, died Jan. 15, 2021.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, at First Presbyterian Church.
