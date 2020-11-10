Richard A. Updike

BOX ELDER | Richard Alan Updike, 69, died Nov. 5, 2020.
Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Kirk Funeral Home.
