Richard A. Updike

Richard A. Updike

BOX ELDER | Richard Alan Updike, 69, died Nov. 5, 2020.

Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Kirk Funeral Home.

