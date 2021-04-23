RAPID CITY | Richard “Al” Nelson, 73, was welcomed into the arms of our beloved grandchildren, Avery Garr, Hailey Howie and Ryan Howie, on Sunday, April 4, 2021 after fighting a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Al was born on July 3, 1947 in Bayshore, Long Island, New York, to Lawrence and Evelyn (Kaestner) Nelson. After graduating from high school, Al joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served our country from Sept. 22, 1966 to Jan. 21, 1989, including four tours in Vietnam. He said that “since he survived the first tour of duty, I should volunteer for the next three tours with the hope that it might save someone else's life.”

Al loved spending time with his family and friends, but some of his best times were spent outdoors hunting with some of his family and friends.

He leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Doris A. Nelson; three children, Tammy (Moe) Graham, Tania (Elaina Willar) Stoddard and Richard A. Nelson Jr.; three stepchildren, Kim (Tim) Schnabel, Kelly (Kelli) Howie, and Karey (Jessie) Garr; 19 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, a nephew, three beloved grandchildren and his children's mother.