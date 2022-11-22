Richard Allen Burns

LEAD - Richard Allen Burns, "Rick" of Lead, passed away unexpectedly on November 16, 2022.

Services will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Lead at 10:00 AM with a luncheon following at the CMC in Lead. Inurnment will take place at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD at 1:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for the Twin City Animal Shelter, PO Box 610, Lead, SD 57754, and Yankton Special Olympics, 114 Lakeview Terrace, Yankton, SD 57078.

