Richard Allen Burns

LEAD - Richard Allen Burns, "Rick" of Lead, passed away unexpectedly on November 16, 2022.

Services will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Lead at 10:00 AM with a luncheon following at the CMC in Lead. Inurnment will take place at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD at 1:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for the Twin City Animal Shelter, PO Box 610, Lead, SD 57754, and Yankton Special Olympics, 114 Lakeview Terrace, Yankton, SD 57078.

Arrangements are under the care of Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.

