BROOKINGS - Richard Carl "Rick" Wahlstrom, passed away on January 23, 2023, surrounded by family in Brookings, SD, three weeks before his 100th birthday. Born on a farm in Craig, NE on February 13, 1923, he graduated from Oakland, NE High School in 1940. After enrolling at the University of Nebraska in 1941, he was called to serve in World War II as a gunner in the 492nd Field Artillery Battalion of the 11th Armored Division in Europe for over 3 years. In the fall of 1946, he re-enrolled at the University of Nebraska. It was there that he met the love of his life, LaRayne Steyer. Married on August 17, 1947, Rick and LaRayne shared nearly 71 years together before her death. They were blessed with the birth of three sons: Richard Kent (1950), Mark Willard (1954) and Ronald Eric (1956).

In 1948, Rick graduated from the UNL College of Agriculture majoring in Animal Husbandry. He was accepted into graduate school at the University of Illinois, where he earned his Doctorate Degree in Animal Nutrition. Dr. Wahlstrom then joined the Animal Science Department staff at South Dakota State University, beginning a career of teaching and research that spanned 36 years until he retired in 1988. Always active in his community and around the world, he served on the F.O. Butler Foundation Board for 27 years and the Board of Directors of the SDSU Repertory Theater for over 20; Rick founded the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity at SDSU; served on and chaired numerous boards and committees for the Brookings First United Methodist Church; he was named the first ever Distinguished Professor Emeritus in the state of South Dakota; was a 62 year member of Rotary International, serving as Rotary District 5610 Governor; and led volunteer teams in Haiti for Solar Oven Projects and building projects at Africa University in Zimbabwe, as well as Habitat for Humanity in SD.

Preceding him in death were his beloved LaRayne, his parents Carl and Edna, and his older brother, Lee. Survivors include his sons Richard (Catherine) of Rapid City, Mark (Nancy) of Sioux Falls and Ron (Shirlee Speed) of Portland, OR; grandchildren Marcel (Sherry), Dane, Bryan, Dustin (Laura), Aaron (Melisa), and Chelsey (Anthony Virgilio) Wahlstrom; great grandchildren Mikah, Kahmali, Isla, Charlotte, and Matthew Wahlstrom; and sister, Barbara Davis. Extended family members include Reinhard and Sally Jahns, Lucia Luond, Hilary Kowino, and Christopher Wagner. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Rick Wahlstrom Endowed Chair in Swine Production at SDSU or the Wahlstrom Scholarship at Africa University.

A funeral and celebration of life will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Brookings on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be Saturday, February 11 at the Eidsness Funeral Home, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at P.O. Box 286, Brookings, SD 57006. To view Rick's full obituary, please visit the site online at www.eidsnessfuneralhome.com.