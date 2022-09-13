LAQUINTA, CA - Richard Colvin, age 73, of LaQuinta, CA, formerly of Philip, SD, died on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, California.

Richard Edward Colvin was born June 15, 1949, in Rapid City, SD to Edward and Charlotte Colvin of Philip, South Dakota. Rich passed August 21, 2022, at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, California. He grew up in Philip and graduated from Philip High School in 1967.

Rich started his career in the dental field working for dental labs in Rapid City from 1970 through 1978. He then moved on to a Technical Sales Representative position when he was hired by Dentsply International Inc. (dental manufacturing company) in 1978 and moved to San Francisco, CA. He worked there for two years and then relocated to Denver, CO in 1980 where he was employed until his retirement in 1990.

Rich married the love of his life, Rhonda Hieb, on June 3, 1972, in Pierre, SD. They recently celebrated their 50th Anniversary. In 1994 Rich and Rhonda sold their home in Colorado and moved permanently to LaQuinta, CA.

Rich's passions included hunting, fishing, cars, golfing, anything sports related, and staying in touch with friends. He had many close lifelong friends and many new friends that were acquired as he pursued his career. Rich also had a soft spot in his heart for a special niece Jessica Bentley of Castle Pines, CO. He was a beloved husband, brother-in-law, uncle, and cousin.

Rich is survived by his wife Rhonda; sisters-in-law and their husbands: Cheryl and Stephen Bentley (CO); Glenda and Fred Simpson (MO); and Marleen and Ray Johnson (MO); nieces and nephews: Jessica Bentley (CO), Shelly and Jeffrey Johnson (MO), and Jason, Jonathan, and Mandi Simpson (MO); along with numerous cousins and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Charlotte Colvin.

No services will be held. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association (https://www.diabetes.org).

Local arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.