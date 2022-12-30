RAPID CITY - Richard D. McNeil, age 98, of Rapid City died December 29, 2022 after a short illness. Dick was born in Pierre, SD on September 11, 1924 to Dana and Ida McNeil. His father Dana was a railroad conductor and his mother Ida was a pioneer radio broadcaster who owned and operated radio station KGFX in Pierre for many years after Dana's death in 1936. Dick graduated from Pierre High School, where he was a noted varsity basketball player, and from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1946. Dick's brother Bob graduated from the U.S. Military Academy and was a career Army officer prior to his death in 1997.

From 1946 to 1956 Dick was a U.S. Navy Officer on active duty and served on a destroyer in the Korean War. From 1958 until his retirement in 1995, he was a member of the faculty in the Electrical Engineering Department at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology.

Dick married Jean Killeen of Scranton, PA in 1951 in Washington, DC. They were together 51 years until her death in 2002 and had five children. Mary Geraldine and Agnes Jean Marie died in infancy. Their surviving children are Dick McNeil, Jr. (wife Debby) of Minneapolis, MN, Marie Hicks (husband Terry) of Rapid City, SD, and Elizabeth McNeil of Weatherford, TX, along with nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Rachel V. McNeil.

Dick was a devoted member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Rapid City, a supporter of many charities, and an avid fly fisherman while he was able. He was a great man and will be missed by all who knew him.

The funeral will be held Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 10:30 AM at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church at 910 Sioux San Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702, with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM. Memorials are suggested to St. Andrew's Church, or to The Cornerstone Rescue Mission, 401-11th Street, Rapid City, SD 57701.

