PIEDMONT | Richard D. Wright went to his LORD on August 9, 2021 in Piedmont, SD after a 99 year sojourn on this earth.

Richard was born on December 10, 1921. When the war started, he knew he had to go, so he volunteered for the 10th Mountain Ski Troops. After mountain climbing and ski training at Camp Hale, CO, he headed to the Aleutians, then Italy, for mountain combat.

After WWII, he and his bride, "Bobbie," moved to Aspen, CO (1946) and became one of the few true pioneers to the development of, the now world famous, city of Aspen.

After 30 wonderful years in Aspen as a contractor and ski instructor, he and Bobbie moved to New Mexico for some permanent R&R. Bobbie died in Albuquerque, NM at the age of 94. Richard relocated to Piedmont, SD in 2017 to live with family.

Richard is survived by his two children, Alan (Pat) of Arizona and Susan (Tom) Bass of Piedmont, SD; two grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Arrangements with Kirk Funeral Home.